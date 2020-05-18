Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 24,466 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,466 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUFG opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

