Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,157,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

