Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of S. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth $3,172,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 363.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 166.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprint alerts:

S stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88.

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

In other Sprint news, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprint Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprint Corp (NYSE:S).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.