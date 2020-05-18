Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 10,081 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,081 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.32. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

