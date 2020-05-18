Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 662 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Corning stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

