Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 12,012 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,181,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,728 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

