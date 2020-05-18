Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.