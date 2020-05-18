Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $30.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.39.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

