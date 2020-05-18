Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 26,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

