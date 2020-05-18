Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,690,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after acquiring an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $417.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $356.46 and its 200 day moving average is $399.46. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.