Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $56,000 in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,969,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,205,000 after buying an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,451,000 after buying an additional 350,463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $43,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,966,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNE Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 18.4% during the first quarter. JNE Partners LLP now owns 5,324,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after buying an additional 827,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

NYSE COTY opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Coty Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

