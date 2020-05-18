Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $32,000 in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRR. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the last quarter.

IRR opened at $2.41 on Monday. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

