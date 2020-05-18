Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $216,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,523 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $145.35 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $155.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

