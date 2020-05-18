Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $210,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,510,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BCE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after buying an additional 46,852 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in BCE by 17.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $38.90 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.15%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

