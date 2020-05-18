Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 162.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $5,774,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 955,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 223,144 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $772,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSBR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE BSBR opened at $3.97 on Monday. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

