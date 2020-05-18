Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $87.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

