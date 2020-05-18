Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $57.43 on Monday. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

