Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,539 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

