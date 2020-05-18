Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,867 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 532,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 114,315 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,781,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 814,907 shares in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.