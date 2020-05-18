Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875,404 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 20.4% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 47,067,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 16,581,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABEV. HSBC downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

