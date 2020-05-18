Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,636,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 616,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,739,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 279,250 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth about $6,907,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nomura in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.96. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

