Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,730,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,354,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,041,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,102,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,750,000 after buying an additional 378,289 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.53%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 370,000 shares of company stock worth $2,226,400. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.