Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Orange by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Orange by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.24 on Monday. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.35.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

