Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6,084.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,034,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,257 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

