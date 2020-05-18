Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $205.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

