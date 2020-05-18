Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $205.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26.
In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
