Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 92 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $167.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

