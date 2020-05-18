Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 12,983 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,451 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

