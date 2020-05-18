Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nasdaq by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $114.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.43. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

