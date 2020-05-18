Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter worth about $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,802,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTL opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

