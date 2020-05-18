Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.53.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,233,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 231.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 916,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 640,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

