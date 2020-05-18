Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) PT Lowered to $1.25

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $4.00 to $1.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 32.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Charah Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,189. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Charah Solutions by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Charah Solutions by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Charah Solutions by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.