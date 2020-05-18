CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Lifted to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CESDF. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a sector perform rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $0.70 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

