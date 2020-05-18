Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $978,602.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

