Centrality Price Reaches $0.0739 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $62.42 million and approximately $114,935.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,921,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

