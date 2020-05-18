Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CEC1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ceconomy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.89 ($4.52).

Ceconomy stock opened at €2.88 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of €5.45 ($6.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.05.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

