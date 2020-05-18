CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $248.51 and $463.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000191 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000093 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

