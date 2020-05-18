CCL Industries’ (CCDBF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CCDBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.07.

CCDBF stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $51.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

