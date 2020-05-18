CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBTX. ValuEngine cut shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of CBTX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CBTX from a b rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CBTX has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CBTX by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBTX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CBTX by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBTX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.