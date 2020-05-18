Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRX. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 959,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 716,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.