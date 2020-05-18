Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.60

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 124119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.49.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Get Catalent alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,479,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Catalent by 91.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,632,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after buying an additional 777,658 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,851,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after buying an additional 719,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,108,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,298,000 after buying an additional 637,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,110,000 after buying an additional 581,951 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.