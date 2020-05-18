CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

