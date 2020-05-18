CanYaCoin Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Kucoin and Lykke Exchange. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $963.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.43 or 0.03423137 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00054359 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031093 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001940 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

