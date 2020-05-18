Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Holdings Lowered by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 95.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canon by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canon by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 36.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canon by 14.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $20.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon Inc has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAJ has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

