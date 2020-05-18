Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.71

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 50073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,041.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 100,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

