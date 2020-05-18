Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.37. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

NYSE:CPT opened at $83.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

