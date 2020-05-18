C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHRW. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.