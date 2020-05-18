Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

