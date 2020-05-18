Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $36.46 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

