Buckingham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $284,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $235,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

