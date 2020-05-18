Buckingham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

WTRG stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

